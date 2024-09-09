Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Alabama Flyover 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence's 110th Aviation Brigade provided the flyover of the University of Alabama football game on Sept. 7, 2024. Drill Sergeants from the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment were also recognized by the university prior to the National Anthem.

    The Drill Sergeants: Sgt. 1st Class Austin Pennington, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Sowell, Staff Sgt. Julian Welch, and Staff Sgt. Deondrick WIlliams.

    The flight crew, in the AH-64 Apache: CW2 Justin Swanson, CW4 Eric Wasek; in the CH-47 Chinook, CW3 Brenden Enns, CW2 Brantley Mcevers, SFC Mark McCroskey, SSG Josh Koebel; and in the UH-60 Black Hawk, CW2 Peter Serendensky, SSG Chris Hudson, and the flyover's Air Mission Commander Chief Warrant Officer 4 Zachary Durgin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936750
    VIRIN: 240907-A-MD562-5481
    Filename: DOD_110563153
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Alabama Flyover 2024, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download