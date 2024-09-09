University of Alabama Flyover 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence's 110th Aviation Brigade provided the flyover of the University of Alabama football game on Sept. 7, 2024. Drill Sergeants from the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment were also recognized by the university prior to the National Anthem.



The Drill Sergeants: Sgt. 1st Class Austin Pennington, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Sowell, Staff Sgt. Julian Welch, and Staff Sgt. Deondrick WIlliams.



The flight crew, in the AH-64 Apache: CW2 Justin Swanson, CW4 Eric Wasek; in the CH-47 Chinook, CW3 Brenden Enns, CW2 Brantley Mcevers, SFC Mark McCroskey, SSG Josh Koebel; and in the UH-60 Black Hawk, CW2 Peter Serendensky, SSG Chris Hudson, and the flyover's Air Mission Commander Chief Warrant Officer 4 Zachary Durgin.