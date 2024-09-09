Artillery Half Section soldiers compete in national competition

CPT Justine Guinaw, SSG Devon Dew and LT Graham Ryan competed individually on the fourth day of the National Cavalry Competition, held Sept. 11-14, 2024 in El Reno, OK. CPT Guinaw competed in the Military Field Jumping event, while SSG Dew competed in Mounted Pistols.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936745
|VIRIN:
|240913-O-KP881-8003
|Filename:
|DOD_110563145
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
