    Artillery Half Section soldiers compete in national competition

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    CPT Justine Guinaw, SSG Devon Dew and LT Graham Ryan competed individually on the fourth day of the National Cavalry Competition, held Sept. 11-14, 2024 in El Reno, OK. CPT Guinaw competed in the Military Field Jumping event, while SSG Dew competed in Mounted Pistols.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 13:35
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Half Section
    FCOE

