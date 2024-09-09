Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124FW/DPH Message: Sep 2024 Suicide Prevention Month

    GOWEN FIELD, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    124th Fighter Wing

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. 124th Fighter Wing Directors of Psychological Health, Brian Lewis and Ted Burgess, discuss the challenges that Airmen face and remind everyone that they matter. Your well being is crucial to mission success. Be sure to check on your fellow wingman. If you or someone you know is suffering there are plenty of resources available, including the following:

    124FW/DPH
    Brian Lewis, LCSW: 986-888-9360
    Ted Burgess, LCSW: 208-972-1116

    National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988
    Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1

    Idaho National Guard Crisis Line:
    208-272-TALK (8255)

