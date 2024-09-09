124FW/DPH Message: Sep 2024 Suicide Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September is National Suicide Prevention Month. 124th Fighter Wing Directors of Psychological Health, Brian Lewis and Ted Burgess, discuss the challenges that Airmen face and remind everyone that they matter. Your well being is crucial to mission success. Be sure to check on your fellow wingman. If you or someone you know is suffering there are plenty of resources available, including the following:



124FW/DPH

Brian Lewis, LCSW: 986-888-9360

Ted Burgess, LCSW: 208-972-1116



National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1



Idaho National Guard Crisis Line:

208-272-TALK (8255)