124FW/DPH Message: Sep 2024 Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. 124th Fighter Wing Directors of Psychological Health, Brian Lewis and Ted Burgess, discuss the challenges that Airmen face and remind everyone that they matter. Your well being is crucial to mission success. Be sure to check on your fellow wingman. If you or someone you know is suffering there are plenty of resources available, including the following:
124FW/DPH
Brian Lewis, LCSW: 986-888-9360
Ted Burgess, LCSW: 208-972-1116
National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988
Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1
Idaho National Guard Crisis Line:
208-272-TALK (8255)
