10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria Feature Video

U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct fire missions and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training during the Thunder Ball exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 4-5, 2024. Thunder Ball enhanced combat readiness, strengthened interoperability among allied forces, and prepared these Soldiers to take part in the Defender 25 series of exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 04:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936738
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-GT064-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110563080
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
