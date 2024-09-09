“Why I Serve” as told by Sgt. Chelsea Penn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Chelsea Penn, a motor transport operator from New Orleans, Louisiana, assigned to the 139th Regional Support Group, Louisiana National Guard, in support of Task Force Pegasus, talks about why she serves in the Army at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Aug. 28, 2024. The Task Force Pegagus’ mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)