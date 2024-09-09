Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Why I Serve” as told by Sgt. Chelsea Penn

    CAMP HERKUS, LITHUANIA

    08.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chelsea Penn, a motor transport operator from New Orleans, Louisiana, assigned to the 139th Regional Support Group, Louisiana National Guard, supporting Task Force Pegasus, talks about why she serves in the Army at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Aug. 28, 2024. The Task Force Pegagsus' mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 11:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936735
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-LR080-1002
    Filename: DOD_110563017
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP HERKUS, LT
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Louisiana National Guard
    First Team
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

