"Why I Serve” as told by Sgt. Chelsea Penn

U.S. Army Sgt. Chelsea Penn, a motor transport operator from New Orleans, Louisiana, assigned to the 139th Regional Support Group, Louisiana National Guard, supporting Task Force Pegasus, talks about why she serves in the Army at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Aug. 28, 2024. The Task Force Pegagsus' mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 11:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936735
|VIRIN:
|240914-Z-LR080-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110563017
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CAMP HERKUS, LT
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
