NATO allies flex their maneuverability capabilities during exercise Paladin Shield

U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in NATO Exercise Paladin Shield at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 10-11, 2024. Paladin Shield is a multinational NATO exercise focusing on multi-domain operations in a realistic environment for training objectives. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)