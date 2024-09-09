Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO allies flex their maneuverability capabilities during exercise Paladin Shield

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in NATO Exercise Paladin Shield at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 10-11, 2024. Paladin Shield is a multinational NATO exercise focusing on multi-domain operations in a realistic environment for training objectives. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936734
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-LR080-1001
    Filename: DOD_110562992
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

