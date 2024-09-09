Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Control Point B-Roll

    PHELAN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    40th Infantry Division

    California Army National Guard's 330th Military Police Company conducts Tactical Control Points where Soldiers monitor traffic to help the public avoid dangerous areas at Phelan, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. With dozens of communities under evacuation orders or warnings, the troop presence helps maintain security in those areas, allowing Law Enforcement to focus on other duties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936731
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-OK333-1001
    Filename: DOD_110562827
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PHELAN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army National Guard
    California (US State)
    wildland fire 2024

