Tactical Control Point B-Roll

California Army National Guard's 330th Military Police Company conducts Tactical Control Points where Soldiers monitor traffic to help the public avoid dangerous areas at Phelan, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. With dozens of communities under evacuation orders or warnings, the troop presence helps maintain security in those areas, allowing Law Enforcement to focus on other duties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936731
|VIRIN:
|240913-Z-OK333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110562827
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PHELAN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
