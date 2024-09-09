Tactical Control Point B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936731" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California Army National Guard's 330th Military Police Company conducts Tactical Control Points where Soldiers monitor traffic to help the public avoid dangerous areas at Phelan, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. With dozens of communities under evacuation orders or warnings, the troop presence helps maintain security in those areas, allowing Law Enforcement to focus on other duties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Espinosa)