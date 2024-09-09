Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Liu Reel Interview, Supporting Line Fire Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHELAN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    40th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Yixuan Liu speaks about her role with the 330th Military Police Company during the Line Fire response support at Phelan, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. The 330th MP Company is working with the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department to conduct tactical control points that ensure first responders, Cal Fire, and other agencies have free movement, and to ensure local populations stay safe in evacuation zones. (US Army National Guard video by Spc. William Espinosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936730
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-OK333-1002
    Filename: DOD_110562826
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PHELAN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Liu Reel Interview, Supporting Line Fire Response, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Emergency Response
    Army National Guard
    wildland fire 2024
    Line Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download