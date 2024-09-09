Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Liu Reel Interview, Supporting Line Fire Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936730" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Yixuan Liu speaks about her role with the 330th Military Police Company during the Line Fire response support at Phelan, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. The 330th MP Company is working with the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department to conduct tactical control points that ensure first responders, Cal Fire, and other agencies have free movement, and to ensure local populations stay safe in evacuation zones. (US Army National Guard video by Spc. William Espinosa)