Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Liu Reel Interview, Supporting Line Fire Response

U.S. Army Spc. Yixuan Liu speaks about her role with the 330th Military Police Company during the Line Fire response support at Phelan, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. The 330th MP Company is working with the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department to conduct tactical control points that ensure first responders, Cal Fire, and other agencies have free movement, and to ensure local populations stay safe in evacuation zones. (US Army National Guard video by Spc. William Espinosa)
|09.13.2024
|09.14.2024 11:34
|Video Productions
|936730
|240913-Z-OK333-1002
|DOD_110562826
|00:00:57
|PHELAN, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
