    Next KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, practices aerial refueling procedures with a KC-46 Pegasus during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Aug. 14, 2024. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to increase global mobility for U.S. armed forces. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936724
    VIRIN: 240814-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110562587
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    AMC
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    9th Air Refueling Squadron

