A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, practices aerial refueling procedures with a KC-46 Pegasus during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Aug. 14, 2024. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to increase global mobility for U.S. armed forces. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936724
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110562587
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Next KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
