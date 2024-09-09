Next KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, practices aerial refueling procedures with a KC-46 Pegasus during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Aug. 14, 2024. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to increase global mobility for U.S. armed forces. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)