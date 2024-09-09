Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXV

    CHILE

    09.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Allied and partnered nations conduct multilateral training during UNITAS LXV in Chile, Sept. 2 - 12, 2024. UNITAS, hosted by Chile this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 65th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated Dec. 1, 2023.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:33
    Length: 00:02:48
