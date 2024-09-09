United States Naval Community College (USNCC) information brief. USNCC offers fully funded, online, accredited naval-relevant associate degree and certificate programs to Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to advance warfighting advantage and enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 18:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936720
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-IK388-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110562469
|Length:
|00:14:31
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, United States Naval Community College (USNCC) Information Brief, by CPO Stacy Atkinsricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
