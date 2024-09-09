Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Naval Community College (USNCC) Information Brief

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    United States Naval Community College (USNCC) information brief. USNCC offers fully funded, online, accredited naval-relevant associate degree and certificate programs to Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to advance warfighting advantage and enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:18
    Length: 00:14:31
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    education
    USNCC
    Naval Community College
    Information Brief

