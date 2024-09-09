Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st AD, 32nd AAMDC, Bliss Soldiers roll out heavy hardware for 915 Heroes Night football game at UTEP

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the 32nd Army Air and Missile Command, and Fort Bliss rolled out the heavy hardware and met with the community during the 915 Heroes Night University of Texas at El Paso football game at the historic Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2024.

    (Video includes courtesy footage from the 1st Armored Division Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936719
    VIRIN: 240913-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 240913
    Filename: DOD_110562454
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st AD, 32nd AAMDC, Bliss Soldiers roll out heavy hardware for 915 Heroes Night football game at UTEP, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    fort bliss
    el paso
    soldiers
    community
    army

