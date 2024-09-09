1st AD, 32nd AAMDC, Bliss Soldiers roll out heavy hardware for 915 Heroes Night football game at UTEP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936719" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the 32nd Army Air and Missile Command, and Fort Bliss rolled out the heavy hardware and met with the community during the 915 Heroes Night University of Texas at El Paso football game at the historic Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2024.



(Video includes courtesy footage from the 1st Armored Division Public Affairs Office)