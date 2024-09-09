1st AD, 32nd AAMDC, Bliss Soldiers roll out heavy hardware for 915 Heroes Night football game at UTEP

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the 32nd Army Air and Missile Command, and Fort Bliss rolled out the heavy hardware and met with the community during the 915 Heroes Night University of Texas at El Paso football game at the historic Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2024.
(Video includes courtesy footage from the 1st Armored Division Public Affairs Office)
|09.07.2024
|09.13.2024 18:03
|Video Productions
|936719
|240913-A-KV967-2001
|240913
|DOD_110562454
|00:01:04
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
