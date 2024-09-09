Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct an 8-kilometer hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 10, 2024. The hike familiarizes recruits with the demanding terrain they will face during their 13-kilometer hike and the Crucible. Fully equipped with gear and weapons, the recruits are challenged to maintain endurance and cohesion while traversing steep inclines and rough paths. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Brandon Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 20:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|US
