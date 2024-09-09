Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8-kilometer hike

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct an 8-kilometer hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 10, 2024. The hike familiarizes recruits with the demanding terrain they will face during their 13-kilometer hike and the Crucible. Fully equipped with gear and weapons, the recruits are challenged to maintain endurance and cohesion while traversing steep inclines and rough paths. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Brandon Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 20:58
    Location: US

