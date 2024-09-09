Light up the night guest speaker

Lt. Col. (R) Herb Daniels shares his story about PTSD and suicide at the “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” suicide prevention and awareness event hosted by the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 12, 2024.
“LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” is an event focused on learning about suicide ideations, risk factors, warning signs, treatment options and responsible reporting. Open to all members of the JBLM community the event features live local musicians, artists, guest speakers, mental health professionals, support organizations and a candlelit walk.
(U.S. Army photo by SSG Brandon Rickert)
