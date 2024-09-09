Who is Chaplain Ledbetter?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain (CPT) Steven Ledbetter opens up about his journey to becoming the new chaplain at Irwin Army Community Hospital. With over two decades of ministry experience, Chaplain Ledbetter discusses the profound calling that led him to serve as a chaplain, first in trauma centers and now at IACH. He emphasizes his passion for walking alongside both patients and staff during their most challenging moments, offering support, hope, and a steady presence. Uniquely blending faith, humor, and an understanding of diverse belief systems, he delves into the importance of caring for the staff as a means to ensure the best patient care, fostering morale and ethical guidance across the hospital. With heartfelt reflections on spirituality, purpose, and his role as a confidential advisor, Chaplain Ledbetter shares his philosophy of compassionate service.



Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.