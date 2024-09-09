Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who is Chaplain Ledbetter?

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Chaplain (CPT) Steven Ledbetter opens up about his journey to becoming the new chaplain at Irwin Army Community Hospital. With over two decades of ministry experience, Chaplain Ledbetter discusses the profound calling that led him to serve as a chaplain, first in trauma centers and now at IACH. He emphasizes his passion for walking alongside both patients and staff during their most challenging moments, offering support, hope, and a steady presence. Uniquely blending faith, humor, and an understanding of diverse belief systems, he delves into the importance of caring for the staff as a means to ensure the best patient care, fostering morale and ethical guidance across the hospital. With heartfelt reflections on spirituality, purpose, and his role as a confidential advisor, Chaplain Ledbetter shares his philosophy of compassionate service.

    Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 16:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936710
    VIRIN: 240913-O-JU906-9812
    Filename: DOD_110562194
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Chaplain

    Health and wellness

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Army Medicine
    Hospital Chaplain

