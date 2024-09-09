Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary Day 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Locals and U.S. service members celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden with events, performances, and memorials alongside U.S. service members in Beek and Blaaksedijk, the Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2024. Operation Market Garden took place in Sept. 1944 and was a large-scale Allied operating intent on liberating the Netherlands from German occupation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)