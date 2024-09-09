Locals and U.S. service members celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden with events, performances, and memorials alongside U.S. service members in Beek and Blaaksedijk, the Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2024. Operation Market Garden took place in Sept. 1944 and was a large-scale Allied operating intent on liberating the Netherlands from German occupation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|09.13.2024
|09.13.2024 22:51
|B-Roll
|936708
|240913-A-TQ927-2302
|DOD_110562170
|00:01:22
|NL
|1
|1
This work, Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary Day 2 B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
