    Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary Day 2 B-Roll

    NETHERLANDS

    09.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Locals and U.S. service members celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden with events, performances, and memorials alongside U.S. service members in Beek and Blaaksedijk, the Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2024. Operation Market Garden took place in Sept. 1944 and was a large-scale Allied operating intent on liberating the Netherlands from German occupation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936708
    VIRIN: 240913-A-TQ927-2302
    Filename: DOD_110562170
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NL

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII

