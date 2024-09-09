Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light up the night, survivor story

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    I Corps

    A service member assigned to the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force shares his story of being a suicidal ideation and hospitalization survivor at the “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” suicide prevention and awareness event hosted by the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 12, 2024.

    “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” is an event focused on learning about suicide ideations, risk factors, warning signs, treatment options and responsible reporting. Open to all members of the JBLM community the event features live local musicians, artists, guest speakers, mental health professionals, support organizations and a candlelit walk.

    (U.S. Army video by SSG Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936693
    VIRIN: 240912-A-IP596-8215
    Filename: DOD_110561990
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US

    JBLM
    Suicide awareness month
    LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

