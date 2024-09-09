Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigating DOD Civilian COOL for researching credentials

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    This video describes how to use DOD Civilian COOL to research credentials.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936692
    VIRIN: 240913-O-HG358-1002
    PIN: 0002
    Filename: DOD_110561985
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US

    Veterans' Employment and Training Service

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Employment
    Credentials
    DOL VETS
    Employment Fundamentals

