This video describes how to use DOD Civilian COOL to research credentials.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 16:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936692
|VIRIN:
|240913-O-HG358-1002
|PIN:
|0002
|Filename:
|DOD_110561985
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navigating DOD Civilian COOL for researching credentials, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans' Employment and Training Service