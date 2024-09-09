Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction to Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition (EFCT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    This video describes how the Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition workshop helps participants evaluate career options, search for employment, and understand the fundamentals of finding employment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936691
    VIRIN: 240913-O-HG358-1001
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110561919
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition (EFCT), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterans' Employment and Training Service

    TAGS

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Employment
    DOL VETS
    Employment Fundamentals
    EFCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download