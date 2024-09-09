The new Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 13, 2024. The graduation marked the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were granted 10 days of leave before reporting to the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936690
|Filename:
|DOD_110561881
|Length:
|00:56:31
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCRD San Diego Charlie Company Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.