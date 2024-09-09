Cav Week 103

This past week 1st Cavalry Division celebrated their 103rd birthday on Fort Cavazos, Texas. To celebrate we held a division run, Cav 103 best chef competition, several sporting events and a command team competition to honor the traditions of America's First Team. (Video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936689
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-NH875-2381
|Filename:
|DOD_110561791
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
