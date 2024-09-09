Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cav Week 103

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    This past week 1st Cavalry Division celebrated their 103rd birthday on Fort Cavazos, Texas. To celebrate we held a division run, Cav 103 best chef competition, several sporting events and a command team competition to honor the traditions of America's First Team. (Video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936689
    VIRIN: 240911-A-NH875-2381
    Filename: DOD_110561791
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TEXAS, US

    1CD
    First Team
    Fort Cavazos
    Cav Week 103

