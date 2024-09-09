Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officer Training Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Officer Training Course students assigned to the 319th Combat Training Squadron listen and take notes during a lecture from Spc. 4 Mary Dugena-Terry, OTC Instructor, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2024. OTC is the Space Force’s new initial leader development course created to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad understanding of mission concepts and a foundational baseline to synchronize effects across the range of Space Force operational missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936686
    VIRIN: 240911-X-UO451-1080
    Filename: DOD_110561710
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Training Course, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    classroom
    USSF
    OTC
    STARCOM
    Officer Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download