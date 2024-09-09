video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Officer Training Course students assigned to the 319th Combat Training Squadron listen and take notes during a lecture from Spc. 4 Mary Dugena-Terry, OTC Instructor, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2024. OTC is the Space Force’s new initial leader development course created to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad understanding of mission concepts and a foundational baseline to synchronize effects across the range of Space Force operational missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)