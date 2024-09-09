U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a series of events to celebrate CAV Week at Fort Cavazos, TX., Sept. 12, 2024. This year's CAV week is in celebration of the division's 103rd birthday, and will host a variety of events across Fort Cavazos to commemorate its birthday and honor Soldiers past and present who served with the division during various conflicts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936683
|VIRIN:
|091224-A-QU182-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110561630
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CAV 103rd Birthday Celebration, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.