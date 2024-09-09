1st CAV 103rd Birthday Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a series of events to celebrate CAV Week at Fort Cavazos, TX., Sept. 12, 2024. This year's CAV week is in celebration of the division's 103rd birthday, and will host a variety of events across Fort Cavazos to commemorate its birthday and honor Soldiers past and present who served with the division during various conflicts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)