    1st CAV 103rd Birthday Celebration

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a series of events to celebrate CAV Week at Fort Cavazos, TX., Sept. 12, 2024. This year's CAV week is in celebration of the division's 103rd birthday, and will host a variety of events across Fort Cavazos to commemorate its birthday and honor Soldiers past and present who served with the division during various conflicts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936683
    VIRIN: 091224-A-QU182-1001
    Filename: DOD_110561630
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    1st Cav, III Corps, CavWeek103, Fort Cavazos, Birthday

