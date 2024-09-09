Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow 9/11 Remembrance

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier and Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Jhonny Taborda, 312th Training Squadron instructor, participate in the Goodfellow 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024. Goodfellow hosted the event to honor and remember those who served and died at the World Trade Center in New York City, the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville, Penn. and the Pentagon in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D'Errico)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936681
    VIRIN: 240911-F-TB914-9602
    Filename: DOD_110561495
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    first responders
    9/11
    remembrance
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    joint partners

