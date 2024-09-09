video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Jhonny Taborda, 312th Training Squadron instructor, participate in the Goodfellow 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024. Goodfellow hosted the event to honor and remember those who served and died at the World Trade Center in New York City, the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville, Penn. and the Pentagon in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D'Errico)