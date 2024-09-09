Grit, Determination, Celebration: DoDEA Teacher reflects on attending 2024 Summer Olympics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936676" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Tracy Lopez, an English Language Arts and Advancement Via Individual Determination Teacher at West Point Middle School, reflects on her experience visiting Paris and attending the 2024 Summer Olympics. She hopes sharing her summer vacation experience will inspire students to achieve new academic heights and give them more confidence to excel not only in her classes, but across the academic and extra-curricular spectrum. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.