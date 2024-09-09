Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grit, Determination, Celebration: DoDEA Teacher reflects on attending 2024 Summer Olympics

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Kenny Lewis 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Dr. Tracy Lopez, an English Language Arts and Advancement Via Individual Determination Teacher at West Point Middle School, reflects on her experience visiting Paris and attending the 2024 Summer Olympics. She hopes sharing her summer vacation experience will inspire students to achieve new academic heights and give them more confidence to excel not only in her classes, but across the academic and extra-curricular spectrum. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 15:41
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: HIGHLAND FALLS, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    DoDEA
    DoDEA Americas
    2024 Summer Olympics

