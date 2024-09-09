From Bolts to Birds

We talked with SSgt Christian Martinez and Capt Nick “Chronic” Belinski who were recently selected to be part of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Discussing the selection process and how Luke Air Force Base help to prepare them for this amazing opportunity. We are all looking forward to seeing them join this premier demonstration team! (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|09.12.2024
|09.13.2024 14:52
|Package
|936675
|240912-F-JH362-2145
|DOD_110561316
|00:03:54
|ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
