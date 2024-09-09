Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Bolts to Birds

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    We talked with SSgt Christian Martinez and Capt Nick “Chronic” Belinski who were recently selected to be part of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Discussing the selection process and how Luke Air Force Base help to prepare them for this amazing opportunity. We are all looking forward to seeing them join this premier demonstration team! (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:52
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Thunderbirds
    United States Air Force
    56th Fighter Wing
    Thunderbolts
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    309 Fighter Squadron

