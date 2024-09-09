From Bolts to Birds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We talked with SSgt Christian Martinez and Capt Nick “Chronic” Belinski who were recently selected to be part of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Discussing the selection process and how Luke Air Force Base help to prepare them for this amazing opportunity. We are all looking forward to seeing them join this premier demonstration team! (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)