    52D ADA Command Team Interviews Soldier and Father: A Conversation with Staff Sgt. Willenborg

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D Air Defense Artillery command team, interview Staff Sgt. Dane Willenborg, an Air and Missile Defense Crewmember assigned to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and his dad Scott Willenborg, about Willenborg's experience as a Soldier and why he continues to serve, Ansbach, Germany, Aug. 15, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 10:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936674
    VIRIN: 240815-A-FK524-7368
    Filename: DOD_110561234
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52D ADA Command Team Interviews Soldier and Father: A Conversation with Staff Sgt. Willenborg, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

