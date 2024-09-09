Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Manikins

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, one of two mission units in the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is home to a total of eight aircraft simulators with various capabilities, which help prepare medical Airmen for aeromedical evacuation, or AE, missions. The simulators are equipped with smoke, sound, fire, cameras and temperature changes, allowing the school to run realistic training. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Lewis and Ryan Law)

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    Manikin
    science: Simulator

