Medical Manikins

The U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, one of two mission units in the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is home to a total of eight aircraft simulators with various capabilities, which help prepare medical Airmen for aeromedical evacuation, or AE, missions. The simulators are equipped with smoke, sound, fire, cameras and temperature changes, allowing the school to run realistic training. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Lewis and Ryan Law)
|07.19.2024
|09.13.2024 10:07
|Video Productions
|936670
|240719-F-F3963-1001
|244013
|DOD_110561115
|00:03:39
|OHIO, US
|0
|0
