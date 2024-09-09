Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Cape Ray 10th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    On August 14th 2024, leadership from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency attended the Chemical and Biological Weapons Elimination Showcase at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, honoring the 10-year anniversary of the historic rapid destruction of the declared Syrian chemical weapons stockpile aboard the U.S. naval vessel MV Cape Ray.

    DTRA supported the United Nations efforts in the elimination of the most lethal declared chemical weapons possessed by the Syrian regime. Approximately 600 metric tons of Syrian chemical weapons materials were destroyed over the course of 42 days, finalizing operations on August 18, 2014, using two Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems, sponsored by DTRA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936665
    VIRIN: 240913-D-HT311-8641
    Filename: DOD_110561039
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: US

