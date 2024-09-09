DTRA Cape Ray 10th Anniversary

On August 14th 2024, leadership from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency attended the Chemical and Biological Weapons Elimination Showcase at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, honoring the 10-year anniversary of the historic rapid destruction of the declared Syrian chemical weapons stockpile aboard the U.S. naval vessel MV Cape Ray.
DTRA supported the United Nations efforts in the elimination of the most lethal declared chemical weapons possessed by the Syrian regime. Approximately 600 metric tons of Syrian chemical weapons materials were destroyed over the course of 42 days, finalizing operations on August 18, 2014, using two Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems, sponsored by DTRA.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936665
|VIRIN:
|240913-D-HT311-8641
|Filename:
|DOD_110561039
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.