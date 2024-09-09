Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Bradley T Bowman and Ryan J Law

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology, or MUTANT, will also be on display. MUTANT is an articulation control actuation system technology that increases missile effectiveness at longer range against moving targets through active, rapid and smooth pivoting of the missile forebody. This enables the warfighter to destroy air targets at scale, with higher confidence and fewer weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman and Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936664
    VIRIN: 240913-F-F3963-1003
    Filename: DOD_110561026
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT), by Bradley T Bowman and Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    science: MUTANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download