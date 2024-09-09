Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT)

Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology, or MUTANT, will also be on display. MUTANT is an articulation control actuation system technology that increases missile effectiveness at longer range against moving targets through active, rapid and smooth pivoting of the missile forebody. This enables the warfighter to destroy air targets at scale, with higher confidence and fewer weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman and Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936664
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-F3963-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110561026
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
