Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing, or LCAAPS, which leverages best practices of consumer industries to rapidly develop and build autonomous collaborative platforms in large numbers. LCAAPS’ goal is to achieve affordable mass by streamlining the design and development process. (U.S. Air Force video by AFRL)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936663
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-F3963-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110561025
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing (LCAAPS), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.