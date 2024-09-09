Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing (LCAAPS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing, or LCAAPS, which leverages best practices of consumer industries to rapidly develop and build autonomous collaborative platforms in large numbers. LCAAPS’ goal is to achieve affordable mass by streamlining the design and development process. (U.S. Air Force video by AFRL)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936663
    VIRIN: 240913-F-F3963-1002
    Filename: DOD_110561025
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing (LCAAPS), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    science: LCAAPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download