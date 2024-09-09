Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Collaborative Combat Aircraft, known as CCA are uncrewed weapon systems leveraging Department of the Air Force investments in autonomy and crewed-uncrewed teaming to project air power against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936662
    VIRIN: 240913-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110561024
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    science: CCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download