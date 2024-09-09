Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navigation Technology Satellite-3, or NTS-3, an experimental platform designed to demonstrate technologies to increase resiliency, robustness and reprogrammability of Position, Navigation, and Timing functionality in space. AFRL is accelerating innovation by transforming the satellite navigation architecture to be reprogrammable both on-orbit and in the field, which enables new capabilities to support the warfighter faster through software updates. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman and Ryan Law)