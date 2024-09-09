Navigation Technology Satellite-3, or NTS-3, an experimental platform designed to demonstrate technologies to increase resiliency, robustness and reprogrammability of Position, Navigation, and Timing functionality in space. AFRL is accelerating innovation by transforming the satellite navigation architecture to be reprogrammable both on-orbit and in the field, which enables new capabilities to support the warfighter faster through software updates. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman and Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936661
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-F3963-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110561023
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), by Bradley T Bowman and Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.