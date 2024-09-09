Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Bradley T Bowman and Ryan J Law

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Navigation Technology Satellite-3, or NTS-3, an experimental platform designed to demonstrate technologies to increase resiliency, robustness and reprogrammability of Position, Navigation, and Timing functionality in space. AFRL is accelerating innovation by transforming the satellite navigation architecture to be reprogrammable both on-orbit and in the field, which enables new capabilities to support the warfighter faster through software updates. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman and Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936661
    VIRIN: 240913-F-F3963-1004
    Filename: DOD_110561023
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), by Bradley T Bowman and Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    science: NTS-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download