Grasshopper, a cost-efficient, air-dropped, autonomously-navigated glider that delivers materiel to operators on the ground. The program leverages low-cost manufacturing techniques to keep production costs at approximately $40,000 per vehicle to provide an asymmetric capability for cargo delivery. (U.S. Air Force video by AFRL)
