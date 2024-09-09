Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grasshopper

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Grasshopper, a cost-efficient, air-dropped, autonomously-navigated glider that delivers materiel to operators on the ground. The program leverages low-cost manufacturing techniques to keep production costs at approximately $40,000 per vehicle to provide an asymmetric capability for cargo delivery. (U.S. Air Force video by AFRL)

    Location: OHIO, US

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    science: Grasshopper

