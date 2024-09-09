Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gallium Nitride Device (GaN)

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Gallium Nitride Device, or GaN, a semiconductor technology that marks a pivotal advancement in radio frequency sensing, enhancing radar, electronic warfare and communications capability ubiquitously across Department of Defense platforms. AFRL developed GaN materials and device technology internally and leveraged national programs to build a robust and needed domestic supply chain. AFRL now continues to co-develop GaN technology with industry, accelerating delivery of next generation sensing systems for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:30
    Location: OHIO, US

    This work, Gallium Nitride Device (GaN), by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    science: GaN

