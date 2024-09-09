Gallium Nitride Device, or GaN, a semiconductor technology that marks a pivotal advancement in radio frequency sensing, enhancing radar, electronic warfare and communications capability ubiquitously across Department of Defense platforms. AFRL developed GaN materials and device technology internally and leveraged national programs to build a robust and needed domestic supply chain. AFRL now continues to co-develop GaN technology with industry, accelerating delivery of next generation sensing systems for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936659
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-ZJ423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110561021
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gallium Nitride Device (GaN), by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
