    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Bradley T Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AEROMORPH, an AFRL University Center of Excellence, or UCoE, that performs fundamental multidisciplinary research to endow future supersonic and hypersonic weapons with game-changing performance through active morphing without significant size, weight or power penalties. UCoEs provide opportunities to document scientific understanding and develop future scientists who contribute to AFRL’s mission. AEROMORPH’s unique approach is to embed a self-contained sense-assess-response morphing process into the material and structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman)

    OHIO, US

