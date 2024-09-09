video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AEROMORPH, an AFRL University Center of Excellence, or UCoE, that performs fundamental multidisciplinary research to endow future supersonic and hypersonic weapons with game-changing performance through active morphing without significant size, weight or power penalties. UCoEs provide opportunities to document scientific understanding and develop future scientists who contribute to AFRL’s mission. AEROMORPH’s unique approach is to embed a self-contained sense-assess-response morphing process into the material and structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman)