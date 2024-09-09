Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing September 2024 commander's video

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, left, and Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936657
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-GK926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110561009
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing September 2024 commander's video, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Commander

