    SY 24 | B-Roll: ROK, US Marines Conduct Patrol Training During Ssang Yong 24

    SADONG, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct patrol training at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 3-4, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 05:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936649
    VIRIN: 240907-M-YF186-1001
    Filename: DOD_110560777
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: SADONG, KR

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | B-Roll: ROK, US Marines Conduct Patrol Training During Ssang Yong 24, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Bilateral Training
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Infantry
    Amphibious Assault
    Ssang Yong

