SY 24 | B-Roll: ROK, US Marines Conduct Patrol Training During Ssang Yong 24

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct patrol training at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 3-4, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|09.04.2024
|09.13.2024 05:39
|B-Roll
|936649
|240907-M-YF186-1001
|DOD_110560777
|00:04:06
|SADONG, KR
|5
|5
