A Higher Purpose: U.S. Navy's Oldest Non-Catholic Chaplain

U.S. Navy Lt. James Brock, chaplain for Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group and a native of Englewood, Tennessee, holds the distinction of being the oldest non-Catholic chaplain in the U.S. Navy, having been commissioned on July 1, 2022. As the chaplain for Koa Moana 24, Brock has been the light for the Marines and Sailors and the catalyst for the mission of Koa Moana 24. As the chaplain for Koa Moana 24, Brock has exercised his 36 years of ministry experience, being the guiding light for the Marines and Sailors and the catalyst behind the mission’s success. In the challenging and fast-paced forward-deployed environment, he emphasizes the importance of spiritual fitness as a crucial component of overall well-being. By nurturing their spiritual health, Marines and Sailors are better equipped to enhance their mental, moral, and physical resilience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)