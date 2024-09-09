Camp Mitchell at NAVSTA Rota Change of Charge Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2024) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 turns over command of Camp Mitchell, at Naval Station Rota, Spain, to NMCB 1, Aug. 30, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-lazcano)