    Camp Mitchell at NAVSTA Rota Change of Charge Ceremony 2024

    SPAIN

    08.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2024) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 turns over command of Camp Mitchell, at Naval Station Rota, Spain, to NMCB 1, Aug. 30, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-lazcano)

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NAVSTA Rota
    NMCB 1
    U.S. Navy
    NMCB 11
    22 NCR

