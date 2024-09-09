Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

    JAPAN

    09.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields and Seaman Jack Pridham

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on September 11th.The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 23:39
    Location: JP

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
