Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on September 11th.The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 23:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936628
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-TV012-8162
|Filename:
|DOD_110560350
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY, by PO2 Gabriel Fields and SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.