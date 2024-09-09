BTF operations from RAAF Amberley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conducts bilateral Bomber Task Force missions with Royal Australian Air Force aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)