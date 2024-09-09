BTF operations from RAAF Amberley

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conducts bilateral Bomber Task Force missions with Royal Australian Air Force aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|09.11.2024
|09.12.2024 22:05
|B-Roll
|936619
|240911-F-SZ986-2610
|DOD_110560183
|00:07:10
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|6
|6
