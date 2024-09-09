Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF operations from RAAF Amberley

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conducts bilateral Bomber Task Force missions with Royal Australian Air Force aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 22:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936619
    VIRIN: 240911-F-SZ986-2610
    Filename: DOD_110560183
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

