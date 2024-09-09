Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Half Section gives historical presentation, competes in mounted sabers

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The second day of competition at the U.S. Cavalry Association's National Cavalry Competition in El Reno began with a historical presentation to El Reno Middle School Sept. 12, 2024.. Chief Lara Armstrong, Lt. Robert Graham Ryan and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew held a question and answer session and gave a talk on the history of the Half Section, its horses and the French 75.

    The day wrapped up with Ryan and Dew competing in the mounted saber competition.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 21:22
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Half Section
    FCOE

