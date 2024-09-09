The second day of competition at the U.S. Cavalry Association's National Cavalry Competition in El Reno began with a historical presentation to El Reno Middle School Sept. 12, 2024.. Chief Lara Armstrong, Lt. Robert Graham Ryan and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew held a question and answer session and gave a talk on the history of the Half Section, its horses and the French 75.
The day wrapped up with Ryan and Dew competing in the mounted saber competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 21:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936618
|VIRIN:
|240912-O-KP881-5687
|Filename:
|DOD_110560167
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Half Section gives historical presentation, competes in mounted sabers, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
