Half Section gives historical presentation, competes in mounted sabers

The second day of competition at the U.S. Cavalry Association's National Cavalry Competition in El Reno began with a historical presentation to El Reno Middle School Sept. 12, 2024.. Chief Lara Armstrong, Lt. Robert Graham Ryan and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew held a question and answer session and gave a talk on the history of the Half Section, its horses and the French 75.



The day wrapped up with Ryan and Dew competing in the mounted saber competition.