Artillery Half Section completes first two National Cavalry Competition events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first two official events for the Fort Sill Half Section at the National Cavalry Competition were the Military Horsemanship event and the Major Howze Team Mobility Ride. Military Horsemanship is a formal event that demonstrates the skills at military equitation and horsemanship through various gaits over a prescribed set of patterns that include circles at trot and canter, halts and transitions, stressing accuracy of figures, impulsive, obedience and free forward gaits. The Major Howze ride is named for the night movement of the 11th Cavalry led by then Major Howze on May 4 and 5, 1916 during the Punitive Expedition.