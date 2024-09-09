The first two official events for the Fort Sill Half Section at the National Cavalry Competition were the Military Horsemanship event and the Major Howze Team Mobility Ride. Military Horsemanship is a formal event that demonstrates the skills at military equitation and horsemanship through various gaits over a prescribed set of patterns that include circles at trot and canter, halts and transitions, stressing accuracy of figures, impulsive, obedience and free forward gaits. The Major Howze ride is named for the night movement of the 11th Cavalry led by then Major Howze on May 4 and 5, 1916 during the Punitive Expedition.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936610
|VIRIN:
|240911-O-KP881-1237
|Filename:
|DOD_110560112
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Artillery Half Section completes first two National Cavalry Competition events, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.