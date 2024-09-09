Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Half Section completes first two National Cavalry Competition events

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The first two official events for the Fort Sill Half Section at the National Cavalry Competition were the Military Horsemanship event and the Major Howze Team Mobility Ride. Military Horsemanship is a formal event that demonstrates the skills at military equitation and horsemanship through various gaits over a prescribed set of patterns that include circles at trot and canter, halts and transitions, stressing accuracy of figures, impulsive, obedience and free forward gaits. The Major Howze ride is named for the night movement of the 11th Cavalry led by then Major Howze on May 4 and 5, 1916 during the Punitive Expedition.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 20:24
    VIRIN: 240911-O-KP881-1237
