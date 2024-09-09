Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course Graduate Shares Why He Joined

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet Siraaj Shamsid-deen, graduate of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, who joined the U.S. Army because his younger brother inspired him. The Warner Robins, Georgia native, seeks to learn more, travel, and attend air assault school in the future. After successul completion of FSPC, he chose the military occupational specialty of 14T, Patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 19:14
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    Why I Serve
    Army Profession

