Future Soldier Preparatory Course Graduate Shares Why He Joined

Meet Siraaj Shamsid-deen, graduate of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, who joined the U.S. Army because his younger brother inspired him. The Warner Robins, Georgia native, seeks to learn more, travel, and attend air assault school in the future. After successul completion of FSPC, he chose the military occupational specialty of 14T, Patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer.