Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unlock Your Health by Getting Vaccinated

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Tory Hairston 

    Defense Health Agency

    TRICARE covers age-appropriate doses of vaccines, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Looking to get vaccinated soon? It’s a good idea to call ahead to make sure your vaccine is available.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936597
    VIRIN: 240912-O-LD349-1002
    PIN: 927578
    Filename: DOD_110559770
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unlock Your Health by Getting Vaccinated, by Tory Hairston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Public Health

    TAGS

    immunizations
    vaccine
    vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download