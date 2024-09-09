video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, outgoing North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, discusses his career, the National Guard, and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services before the change of command ceremony and his retirement, Sept. 10, 2024, Bismarck, N.D. The change of command ceremony and retirement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2024.