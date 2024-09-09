U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, outgoing North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, discusses his career, the National Guard, and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services before the change of command ceremony and his retirement, Sept. 10, 2024, Bismarck, N.D. The change of command ceremony and retirement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 16:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936587
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-HS328-2148
|Filename:
|DOD_110559532
|Length:
|00:10:50
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, outgoing North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, by SSG Michaela Granger, SSG Samuel Kroll and Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.