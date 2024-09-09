Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, outgoing North Dakota National Guard adjutant general

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger, Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll and Nathan Rivard

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, outgoing North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, discusses his career, the National Guard, and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services before the change of command ceremony and his retirement, Sept. 10, 2024, Bismarck, N.D. The change of command ceremony and retirement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 16:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936587
    VIRIN: 240910-A-HS328-2148
    Filename: DOD_110559532
    Length: 00:10:50
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, outgoing North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, by SSG Michaela Granger, SSG Samuel Kroll and Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    the adjutant general
    TAG
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download