56th Rescue Squadron and ITAF Training water rescue

The Italian Air Force and the 56th Rescue Squadron trade airframes to train interoperability between the partners.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936580
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-SQ839-2458
|Filename:
|DOD_110559381
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|LAKE GARDA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
