    56th Rescue Squadron and ITAF Training water rescue

    LAKE GARDA, ITALY

    09.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Italian Air Force and the 56th Rescue Squadron trade airframes to train interoperability between the partners.

