RIA pays tribute to lives lost on 9/11

On September 11, 2024, Rock Island Arsenal hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Walk and Ceremony to remember the lives lost 23 years ago on September 11, 2001. The 2.5-mile walk will began at 6:30 a.m. at the Memorial Field parking lot. The walk concluded with a placement of flags for each of those who lost their lives on that day. The ceremony took place later that day at the 9-11 Memorial and featured a speech by Col. William “Joe” Parker III, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.



by Sarah Ridenour, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024